Governor of Adama state Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has admonished Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons of sacrifice, discipline and love learnt during the period of Ramadan beyond this period

He stated this in a goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, congratulated the Muslim Ummah on a successful completion of Ramadam fasting.

The Governor urged them to continue to pray for peace, love and stability of the nation.

The Governor called on Nigerians not to allow religion to interrupt the growth and progress of the country, but to stand up for the promotion of dignity of human lives as well as mutual respect for one another’s faith.

He also charged religious leaders to continue to preach to their followers the true ideals of their faith.

He further called on Muslims to also use the celebration to reflect on those virtues that will make Nigeria a great country.

“As we celebrate Sallah, I urge you to reflect on those virtues, that will make Nigeria a better country for all and the future generation.”

The Governor reiterated the determination of his administration to deliver democracy dividend and called for cooperation from all citizens of the State to enable government succeed, especially in the ongoing peace process.

He promised to carry along all despite political differences, noting that “I am Governor to all and would ensure no community or persons are left behind in our transformation agenda.”