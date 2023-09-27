Thousands of Muslims gathered at the Kwara state stadium complex, Ilorin to celebrate this year’s Maulid Nabiy.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called on the faithful to imbibe time-tested values for sincerity of purpose, fairness, compassion to all, constant remembrance of God, and a strong sense of community built on the fear of God and collective good

Advertisement

He joined the entire Muslim community and people of Kwara State to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

He said there is no limitation to how far people can go if they always act as a community of people united by common humanity and interdependence.

The governor assured the people of the state that his administration will continue to do its best within available resources to serve them in fairness.