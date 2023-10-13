President Bola Tinubu joined other Muslim faithful to observe the Friday JUMAAT prayers at the mosque inside the Presidential Villa.

Also in attendance at the Jumaat service were the Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, National Security Adviser, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and some other top government officials.

The President had earlier received Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule and former Governor of Sokoto state Aliyu Wammako who had come on private visits.

The Nasarawa state Governor disclosed that he briefed President Tinubu on the security situation in his state, he said The President was particularly interested in getting an update on efforts to secure the release of four students of Nasarawa state university that were kidnapped.

Governor Abdullahi Sule also told the President about the prospects of the two hundred and fifty million dollars Nasarawa lithium battery factory that was recently inaugurated by the Minister of Solid mineral development.

On his part, the former Governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Wammako commended President Tinubu’s approach to governance, particularly on security, the economy and inclusivity.