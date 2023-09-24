The North East Development Commission has flagged off the first phase of the distribution of palliatives to people with disabilities in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

This move according to the commission would alleviate the hardship being experienced by citizens due to fuel subsidy removal.

The present economic situation caused by the removal of fuel subsidy has the federal government put measures in place to cushion the effect on people.

Among the measures is the distribution of food and non-food items worth 15 billion naira to people of the north east region.

Today, the north east development commission is giving out these palliatives to people with disability in Maiduguri.

NEDC state coordinator Mohammed Umaru notes that this move is to give the group a sense of belonging.

Secretary of the association of people with disability in Borno Mohammed Abi thanked the commission for the gesture which according to him would go a long way in alleviating their suffering.

The north east development commission assures that same gesture would soon be extended to other states of the region.

