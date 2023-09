The Nigeria Labour Congress is to hold an emergency National Executive Council meeting on strike.

A terse statement by NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja,

to Presidents, General Secretaries and Treasurers of affiliate unions signed on Sunday says the meeting will be virtual.

Though, the subject matter of the meeting was not stated, it may not be unconnected to NLC ‘s planned strike following the expiration of a 21- working day ultimatum to the Federal Government.