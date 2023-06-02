The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress is in a meeting over the recent increase in the pump price of petrol.

The Congress earlier had a closed door National Administrative Council meeting.

In his opening remarks before the NEC meeting went into closed doors, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the hike in the price of petrol remains a basis for further negotiations with the government.

He lamented that many of the states failed to pay the N30000 minimum wage and wondered how the government wants the workers to cope