The Oyo State Police command has declared the sacked chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management system in Oyo state, Lamidi Mukaila also known as Auxiliary wanted.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson in Oyo state, Adewale Osifeso, revealed that the former PMS boss is wanted declared wanted for various crimes such as Attempted Murder, Causing Grevious Harm, Arms Dealing , Murder, Armed Robbery within Oyo state and Kidnapping at Oke-ogun and Ibarapa axis of the State.

The statement reads:

The General Public particularly good citizens of Oyo State is hereby notified that LAMIDI MUKAILA AKA AUXILIARY ‘M’ whose Photograph appears above is wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command in connection with cases of; Attempted Murder, Causing Grevious Harm, Arms Dealing , Murder, Armed Robbery within Oyo state and

Kidnapping at Oke-ogun and Ibarapa axis of the State.

2. Lamidi Mukaila is an indigene of Oyo State. He was born on the 9th, January 1962 (61yrs) and dark in complexion.

3. He is about 1.55m (5ft1), Married and speaks Yoruba & English Language moderately.

4. His last known address is Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, Egbeda LGA.

5. Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Oyo State Police Command on any of these lines; 08033387701, 08023219552, 07055495413 and 08081768614.

E-SIGNED

SP OSIFESO ADEWALE mnipr

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

OYO STATE COMMAND

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, OYO STATE POLICE COMMAND