Updated: APC denies writing INEC on emergency NEC meeting

The All Progressives Congress, APC has described as figment of imagination, the purported letter written to the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the need to give the Commission a 21-day notice for its national convention slated for March 26.

Earlier, there were media reports that the commission had rejected a letter allegedly written by the APC Caretaker Committee requesting it to monitor its emergency NEC meeting.

In the latest development, the ruling party said neither the new acting chairman nor the secretary wrote the electoral umpire.