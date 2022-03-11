Breaking News

Russia to use volunteer fighters from Middle East against Ukraine

Russia to use volunteer fighters from Middle East against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorised the deployment of up to 16,000 Middle Eastern volunteers to fight alongside Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine, doubling down on an invasion that the West claims is losing momentum.

Russia can now deploy battle-hardened mercenaries from battlefields like Syria without risking additional Russian military casualties, just over two weeks after Putin launched the attack.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated during a meeting of Russia’s Security Council that 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East were ready to fight with Russian-backed militants in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Shoigu also advocated handing over to Donbass forces Western-made Javelin and Stinger missiles recovered by the Russian army in Ukraine, as well as other weaponry like as man-portable air-defense systems, or MANPADS, and anti-tank rocket complexes.

Putin claims that the “special military operation” in Ukraine is necessary to ensure Russia’s security after the US expanded NATO to its borders and supported pro-Western leaders in Kiev.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply