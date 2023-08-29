Taraba State Palliative care committee has flagged off the distribution of three thousand bags of rice and other relief materials to the vulnerable across the 16 local government areas of the state.

At the flag off in Jalingo, the chairman of the Committee, Sale Saad warned the leadership of the councils against diverting the relief materials .

The economic hardship is now bitting hard on the residents of Taraba irrespective of their status.

The vulnerable now find it difficult to meet their daily need due to skyrocketing prices of food items and other essential commodities in the market.

The visit by the Tvcnews crews to the Jalingo main market, gave residents opportunity to express divergent views.

The state government is mindful of the residents plight, and has through its Palliative care committee begun the distribution of palliative to the vulnerable people across the sixteen local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Sale Saad discloses that Jalingo council area will get the highest share because of its population.

The Head of Jalingo council Administration, Ubangari Galadima thanks the Governor and assures the committee of fairness and equity in the distribution of the palliatives.

Representatives of both Christian and Muslim bodies, traditional institutions and youths all expressed gratitude to the Taraba State Government for the kind gesture.

Governor Kefas Agbu at different fora had called on well meaning Nigerians to join both state and federal governments to bring succour to less privileged Nigerians.

300 bags of rice were given to representatives from each ward that makes up Jalingo council area for distribution to the beneficiaries.