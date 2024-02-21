The Kwara state government has commenced another round of distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the current economic challenges.

This is just as the palliative distribution committee has submitted the report of the maiden palliative distribution.

The palliative distribution committee headed by a former commissioner of Police in Kwara state, Mrs Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi was inaugurated in August last year.

The committee was saddled with the main responsibility of distributing 250,000 bags of 10kg rice across the state free of charge to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Submitting the report, Mrs Adelesi disclosed that the committee equally got another 50,000 bags of 50kg maize but sold them at a subsidized rate to farmers because of the need to return the money to the federal government coffers.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the committee for a job well done and promised that the government will do more for the people.

In the meantime, the Kwara state government has commenced the distribution of another round of rice as palliatives.

The distribution is starting from community based organizations.

Each of the community based organizations received 100 bags of 10kg rice as attested to by their representatives.

The palliative gesture is expected to be expanded to other groups in due course.