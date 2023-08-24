The Chief of the Air Staff has condoled with families of personnel who died in last week’s helicopter crash in Niger State.

Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar met with bereaved family members during his visit to the Air force one-one-five Special Operations Group in Port

Harcourt.

The 1-1-5 special operations group in Port Harcourt was the home base of the MI-171 helicopter that crashed, killing all 4 personnel on board,

the pilot, co-pilot and 2 airmen.

Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar used his maiden visit to Rivers State as Chief of the Air Staff to meet with families of the two crew members.

Despite knowing that incidents like this are part of the risks associated with serving in the military, bereaved relatives still

struggle to come to terms with the loss of loved ones in the line of duty.

But the Chief of the Air Staff has assured that the Airforce will support them throughout this difficult time and beyond.

Going forward, the Airforce says it will continue to implement and improve safety strategies for air operations.

Esther Alaribe lost her husband in the helicopter crash.

They were married for 3 years and have a 2-year-old son.

Air Marshal Abubakar also inspected facilities on the base and addressed personnel to boost their morale and reassure them that their welfare

remains top priority.