President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council on the Sultan of Sokoto’s 67th birthday today, August 24, 2023.

In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President shared this moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi order who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and the Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (Society for the Support of Islam).

President Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country and beyond personally travelling, intervening, mediating and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.

He further extolled Sultan’s friendliness and neighbourly outlook on life, seizing every opportunity to educate citizens on the benefits of amity in the society, while providing platforms for solidifying Nigeria’s unity, such as instituting the Peace Accord for elections as a member of the National Peace Committee.

As the revered former military officer, who served the nation meritoriously, clocks 67, the President believes his wealth of experience will continuously be an asset for the steady progress of the nation with a particular emphasis on bridging religious, ethnic, and cultural divides.

President Tinubu prayed for more years of strength, health, and wisdom for His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto.