President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Nigerians as they celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message issued Tuesday, the President urged Muslims and other Nigerians to multiply their good deeds.

He said: “I join Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world in observance of Eid ul-Adha. We must thank Almighty Allah for the grace to witness another Eid.

“As we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us remember those who may not be as fortunate as us.

“Coming as the end of religious activities spanning the first ten days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, Eid-el-Kabir enjoins us as Muslims to show mercy and compassion to our fellow humans.”

Advertisement

President Tinubu also enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in the mood of the season.

“Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim.

“There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as a sacrifice to Allah.

“The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves concerning our fellow citizens and our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love, and compassion.

“This season, let us endeavor to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By so doing, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith,” he said.

The President assured Nigerians that the challenges confronting the nation would be surmounted.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges.

“While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigor and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter.

He wished all Nigerians a happy Sallah celebration.