Governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

In a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the Governor said that Eid-ul-Adha was a season of love, peace, togetherness and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to continue to embrace peaceful co-existence, show love and care to one another irrespective of their religion or tribe.

He called on Muslims and Nigerians to continue praying for the peace and progress of the nation.

He assured of a peaceful celebration in the state as the government was in touch with security agencies to ensure that they celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

Governor Oborevwori congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the celebrations and assured that his administration would continue to partner them to move the state forward.

He said; “we must use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to reflect further and pray for our country to overcome the many problems confronting it.

“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration is coming shortly after a smooth transition from one civil rule to another at the presidency and most of the states of the nation.

“As a people we must be patient with government at all levels as we move to consolidate on the reigns of governance across the country.

“As you celebrate let us learn to be our brother’s keeper by ensuring peaceful co-existence among one another irrespective of tribe and religious belief.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters all over the country on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir,” Governor Oborevwori stated.