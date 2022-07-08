Kwara Gov greets Muslims ahead Arafah Day, Eid-el-Adha

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the Muslim community on the dawn of the Arafah Day as well as the Eid-el-Adha (feast of sacrifice), saying the two occasions offer the faithful another rare opportunity to seek God’s bounties as well as bond with one another in an atmosphere of love and unity.

The Governor specifically congratulated the pilgrims from Kwara State and Nigeria as they reach an important milestone of the spiritual journey to Mecca tomorrow (Friday), tasking them and citizens back home to take advantage of the moment to beseech Allah for His continuous mercies on the state, Nigeria, and humanity as a whole.

“While we bid them successful Hajj rites whose reward is paradise, and safe returns back to their homes, we will also join them in prayers for our state and Nigeria. As we celebrate Eid on Saturday, it is our prayers to the Almighty God to accept our worship and supplications, grant us His guidance, and place our state/country on the path of peace and sustainable development,” the Governor said.

“Similarly, I appeal to our compatriots to imbibe the lessons of Eid-el-Adha as exemplified by Prophets Abraham and Muhammad, which are patience, sacrifice, faith in God, resilience in good causes, and selfless service to God and humanity. In this wise, nothing is too big to give for collective security, peace, and progress of our state and Nigeria.”

