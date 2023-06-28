The Chief Executive Officer, Funmiayinke Nigeria Limited, who is also a governorship aspirant in Ondo state on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo FunmiAyinke has felicitated the Muslims in the state, Nigeria and all over the world on this year 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Engr. Funmiayinke in a press statement congratulated Muslim faithful across the globe especially Ondo State for being alive to witness another celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

She advised them not to forget what the celebration stands for which are faith, sacrifice and obedience to Prophet Ibraheem (Peace of Allah be upon him) words.

She said “Let us not forget the National Leaders of our great party APC in our prayer and pray for more wisdom for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to lead the nation, Ondo State Governor Odunayo Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON must not also be forgotten in prayer for God to strengthen him and keep him back on his feet”– Engr. Funmiayinke said.

She however prayed that as many that witness this year’s celebration of Eid-el-Kabir will God keep alive to witness more years in good health.