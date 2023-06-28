The death toll from the Kramatorsk attack has risen to ten, with two more bodies including a fourth child pulled out of the wreckage.

This comes as the police revealed that at least 61 persons were wounded in Tuesday’s missile strike, which turned a crowded restaurant into a pile of twisted beams.

Spokeswoman for the Donetsk region emergency services, Veronika Bakhal, made the announcement while giving updates on the situation.

Three children are among the victims of two Russian missiles hitting Kramatorsk city in eastern Ukraine that have killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more.

Following the attack, the Kremlin has said it only hits targets in Ukraine that are somehow “linked” to the military.

Since its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has often attacked Ukrainian cities. It denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Kramatorsk is located west of the front lines in Donetsk province and would be a possible target for any Russian westward assault.

The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.