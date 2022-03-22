Gov. El- Rufai Condoles Families Of Victims as death toll rises to 34

The death toll from Sunday’s attack by terrorists at Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen to Thirty Four.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the Kaduna State government through the Internal security commissioner Samuel Aruwan

He explained that security operatives were able to recover Thirty four dead bodies including that of two military personnel after search operations were completed.

According to him communities that were invaded by the assailants include Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko communities all within Kagoro chiefdom of Kaura Local Council.

He added that over Two hundred houses were also razed by the terrorists while three vehicles and seventeen motorcycles were destroyed.

The State Government earlier on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew in Kaura and Jema’a Local government areas in order to restore law and order

Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack and expressed grief over the incident. He also sent condolences to the families of the slain victims.