Victor Oshimen, Samuel Chukwueze arrive, 21 Eagles now in Camp

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen and Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, have arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff doubleheader against Ghana.

Porto left-back, Zaidu Sanusi, has also joined the rest of the squad bringing the total number of players in camp to 21.

Osimhen’s arrival was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation through the Super Eagles’ official Twitter handle showing Osimhen at the gym.

He said, “Victor Osimhen is here. 21 players in camp…Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Osimhen.”

Osimhen missed out on the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon after suffering a Cheekbone fracture during Napoli’s fixture against Juventus and later testing positive for COVID-19.