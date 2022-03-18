18 players arrive Abuja camp ahead Super Eagles’ clash against Ghana

No fewer than eighteen Super Eagles players are currently camping at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abuja ahead of their world cup qualifier against Ghana on the 25th and 27th of March respectively.

The latest arrivals were Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo, Jo Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Emmanuel Dennis who plays as a striker for Premier League side, Watford F.C.

Others to make the list include captain William Troost -Ekong, Leon Balogun, Moses Simon Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Leicester city’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Abdullahi and goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi.

A surprise inclusion is Lorient midfielder, Innocent Bonke, who replaces the injured Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Super Eagles Interim Manager, Augustine Eguavoen, had stated on Monday that his sole focus was on raising a team that will seal a Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket.