SouthWest PDP Leaders insist on Southern Presidency

Some Southwest leaders of the People’s Democratic Party says it is in support of the southern governor’s forum agreement that the next Nigerian President should come from the south.

The PDP stakeholders made this known through a communique read at the end of a meeting held by the Extended Zonal caucus of the party in Ibadan.

The communique which was read by the Southwest Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Soji Adagunodo also reaffirmed the position of the leaders in the unity of Nigeria.

According to him, the Southwest Zone is in support of the Southern Governors’ Forum that the next President of the federal Republic of Nigeria should come from the south.

They also called for the for the distribution of Federal positions in all geopolitical zones with fairness and equity that will aide national cohesion.

In his remarks, the Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde called for unity amongst members of the party, saying the party needs to put aside it’s differences and give support to the Ekiti and Osun State gubernatorial candidates.

Present at the stakeholders meeting were the former governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose, former Ondo state governor, Olusegun Mimiko, a Chieftain of the Party, Bode George and other big wigs of the party.