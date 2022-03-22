Impounded vehicle with Police number plate is fake – Ogun PPRO

The Ogun state police command has described the number plate attached to the vehicle impounded by the men of the Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs service as fake with no attachment with the Police.

A press release issued by the Police Public Relations in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the reaction was to set the record straight and to inform the general public that Police has nothing to do with the matter as no Police vehicle carries such number plate with registration number PF 10889 SPY.

He added that the Nigeria Custom Services which has unfettered access to the top echelon of the Police command could have contacted the command for details information about the vehicle.