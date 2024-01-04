The death toll from a New Year’s Day earthquake in Japan has increased to 64 as authorities scrambled to send relief to survivors facing frigid temperatures and severe rain later in the day.

The 7.6 magnitude quake rocked the Noto peninsula on Monday afternoon, leveling houses and shutting off distant communities from relief.

The heavy rains were anticipated in the earthquake-affected areas, heightening concerns of landslides, which might complicate attempts to liberate many more people trapped under rubble.

Rescue attempts have been hampered by severed roads, damaged infrastructure, and the remote location of the hardest-hit districts. Two days after the quake, the exact extent of damage and casualties is unknown.

Authorities have reported 64 deaths, up from 55 as of late Tuesday, making this the deadliest earthquake in Japan since at least 2016.

The government opened a sea route to deliver aid and some larger trucks are now able to reach some of the more remote areas, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press conference following a national disaster response meeting.