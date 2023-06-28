A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akoko North West Local Government of Ondo State, Hon. Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole has congratulated Muslims in Akoko North West, Ondo State, Nigeria and globally for witnessing this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.Hon. Oluwaseyi Joseph Kolawole has advised the Muslims and Nigerians to see this year’s celebration as an avenue to pray more for the peace and unity of our nation.

The Okeagbe-Akoko born business mogul turned politician urges the people of Akoko North West to see the needs for everyone as a people to live in peace with one another as this will bring development to the community.

“The country is going through a process of reforming and we must all live in peace and harmony to be part of this great transformation the country is witnessing under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.” He said.

He wish the Muslims happy celebration and urge them to always remember the core values that Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) exemplified in his lifetime which are peace, unity, love, patience perseverance, tolerance and sacrifices.