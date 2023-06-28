The crisis in Sudan is taking an ethnic turn in Darfur, according to the UN, at a time when the number of people fleeing the fighting abroad exceeds 560,000 and the number of internally displaced persons in the nation approaches two million.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces commanded by General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al-Burhane and the Rapid Support Forces led by General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, erupted on April 15th and quickly spread into Darfur, where the latter is from.

The fighting quickly turned into a conflict between the Janjaweed Arab militias massively supported by the RSF and the “African,” non-Arab communities such as the Masalit who have formed self-defence groups.

According to Mr. Mazou, the situation in Darfur is very worrisome as an increasing number of refugees coming to Chad “arrive with injuries.”

“The sheer number of refugees arriving in countries can frighten governments in some cases.” So we must always remind and beg asylum-seeking nations to maintain their borders open, but we must also ensure that they have the resources to give humanitarian aid and, in some cases, development needs,” he added.

The roots of the conflict in Darfur have both regional and local dimensions.

The region’s western borders with Libya and Chad have been destabilizing.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is increasingly alarmed by the growing humanitarian needs of people affected by the crisis in Sudan, as delivery of aid remains severely restricted by insecurity and a lack of access and funding.

Fighting is still raging and gaining momentum in Darfur, a vast region in western Sudan where people are fleeing and which was already decimated by a civil war in the 2000s.

The UNHCR previously anticipated that these fatal conflicts would result in a million refugees in six months.

He explained that while the UN refugee agency predicted that 100,000 individuals would arrive in Chad in six months, the total is currently projected to be 245,000.

The UNHCR, on the other hand, has not yet updated all of its projections for the region.