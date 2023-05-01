After a few days of hitches in the evacuation process of Nigerians from Sudan due to financial issues, the federal government has now resumed the process.

Another set of 31 buses have started moving students and other Nationals out of Sudan

This was disclosed at a media briefing in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo who also is the chairman of the situation room opened to coordinate the evacuation.

The evacuation process of Nigerians from Sudan has raised so much concern among citizens after several videos surfaced online indicating hitches in the process.

Advertisement

Some of the many questions the process has raised, were answered by the Chairman of situation room on the Evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo

He said government will ensure the evacuation of all registered Nationals and about 5,500 Nigerians have been identified.

So far, 637 has been moved from Sudan to the Egyptian border where they have over the past three days, faced challenges of being cleared.

SOT- Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

Advertisement

Mr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo said all available resources are being used including collaboration with international organizations, to ensure the safe passage of evacuees to Aswan, where they will be airlifted.

He confirmed that President Buhari has made necessary calls and contacts on the matter

The disturbing news of non payment of drivers which has hampered the movement, is cleared as a matter of miscommunication

The Government official explained that the movement of the monies, even without receipt is monitored by the DSS and the NFIU

Apart from the 1,519 Nigerian Nationals in the 31 buses that left Khartoum, the Federal Government will continue to mop up citizens willing to be evacuated, taking advantage of the window provided by extension of the ceasefire by a further 72 hours.