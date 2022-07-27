Delta NSCDC arrests four suspects conveying illegal AGO

The Nigeria Security And civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has arrested four persons conveying illegally refined Automated Gas Oil in Warri.

Advertisement

The operatives impounded six tanker trucks with the illegal products at loading point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acting on information, personnel of the NSCDC Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad, discovered a loading point in Odorubu waterside in Patani LGA of Delta State where six tanker trucks had already been loaded with suspected automated gasoline (AGO) stolen and illegally refined petroleum products.

Advertisement

The PRO, NSCDC Delta state command in Warri, Emeka Peter said four suspects were arrested for conveying the illegal petroleum products concealed in these 25liter polythene sacks.

The state Commandant of the corps, Akinsanya Iskilu said the operation will continue until the whole state is rid of this criminality of oil theft.

Advertisement

The detained suspects are currently undergoing investigation and will be charged to court as effort to arrest other fleeing suspects has intensified.