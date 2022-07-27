Amotekun recruits, trains 400 personnel in Ondo

The Ondo State Commander of the Western Security Network Agency dubbed Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, has emphasised the necessity for owners of public spaces to install CCTV cameras in accordance with the state government’s directives.

Mr. Adeleye spoke during the training and resumption of camp for the corps’ 400 troops and officers at the Government Technical College in Owo.

The fresh employment into the Western Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps in Ondo state is to boost the state security network.

Four hundred men and officers scaled through the hurdle after they were carefully screened and selected from the eighteen local government areas of the state.

After undergoing necessary medical tests, they were addressed by the state commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye.

The commander charged them to further uplift the agency and show deeper commitment towards ending crimes in the state.

Mr. Adeleye added that the command would not tolerate any act of indiscipline that will tarnish the image of the corps

“The Akeredolu-led administration has been passionate about us. Our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu treats us as if we are his biological children and someone who does that for us shouldn’t be disappointed.

” You have the mandate to uplift the corp. I remember when we first started, we caught 100 thieves and by then, we hardly prosecute, but today, we do that directly, there’s nothing like bail, anyone that commits a crime will face the wrath of the law”, he said.

The commander also appealed to owners of public places including churches and mosques to install CCTV cameras in their premises.

The CCTV, according to him, must be functional in their environment in order to assist security agencies to track down criminals.