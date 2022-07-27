Voter registration: Sokoto, Kebbi declare Thursday 28, Friday 29 as holidays

Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his Kebbi state counterpart Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu have declared Thursday 28th and Friday, 29th July,2022, public holiday.

This is to enable civil servants of the states to obtain or revalidate their permanent voter cards.

According to Governor Tambuwal, the break is also intended to give local government chairmen and their councilors, as well as the thronging workers, a chance to mobilise and educate eligible voters about where to register and where to pick up their Personal Voters Card (PVC) in order to participate in the upcoming General Elections in the nation.

A statement issued by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said this is necessary in order to encourage people of the state participate fully in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise that will end on Saturday as declared by INEC.

The Governors further called on the people of the states to take advantage of the two – day holiday to exercise their civic responsibility, so as not to be disenfranchised.