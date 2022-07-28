Kebbi Govt. declares Thursday, Friday public holiday for voter registration

Kebbi State Government has declared Thursday 28th and Friday, 29th July as public holiday.This is to enable civil servants of the state to either obtain or revalidate their permanent voter cards.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave the approval on Wednesday, in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, this is necessary in order to encourage people of the state participate fully in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise that will end on Saturday as declared by INEC.

The Governor further called on the people of the state to take advantage of the two – day holiday to exercise their civic responsibility, so as not to be disenfranchised.

