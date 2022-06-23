Osun declares Friday Public holiday for PVC collection

Osun state government has declared Friday, 24th June, as Public holiday for all civil servants in the state to enable them collect Permanent Voter cards ahead of the July 16th governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has set a deadline for the collection of the Permanent Voter Cards in the state ahead of the July 16 governorship election.

More than ten political parties are expected to participate in the election predicted by political pundits to be a keenly contested poll between the governing All Progressives Congress Congress and the main opposition, People’s Democratic Party.

It is equally expected to be a repeat of the 2018 elections that saw the election running into the runoff after the first ballot failed to produce a clear winner.

The two leading candidates, Adegboyega Oyetola (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke were the two leading candidates in the 2018 election that eventially produced the incumbent (Oyetola) as winner.