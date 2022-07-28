Gov Abiodun declares Friday as public holiday for PVC registration

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has declared tomorrow, Friday, 29th July, work free to enable workers register for their permanent voters cards.

Workers will receive a holiday for the second time this week to enable them carry out the exercise.

Gov. Abiodun had earlier declared, Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 as a work-free day throughout the State.

The announcement came after a large turnout of eligible voters registered on Tuesday, with more people still rushing to registration centers as the exercise comes to a close on Sunday, July 31st.

A statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the Governor said “another public holiday has become expedient to provide another window of opportunity for all workers in the state, who were unable to complete their exercise as a result of the large turnout of prospective eligible voters since its commencement.

“The work free day is to enable those who have either lost their cards, not registered or who might need to travel to their wards, local government areas and constituencies to perfect their Permanent Voters Registration or transfer their cards, where necessary, to enable them participate in the next general elections”.

“We all need this last weekend to get our PVCs. Nobody should be disenfranchised on account of being too busy at work,” the statement emphasized.

The Governor urged all eligible adults to seize the opportunity of the holiday to go home to their different wards and constituencies to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).