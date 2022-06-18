Zamfara declares one week public holiday for civil servants to obtain PVC

Zamfara State Government has declared Monday to Friday next week 20th – 21st June, as work free week to allow civil servants travel to their localities and register in the ongoing permanent voter card registration.

The state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara in press state made available to Newsmen in Gusau, Confirmed the development

He says, Commissioners, Special advisers, Tradition rulers and other Political Party Officials are expected to monitor the exercise in their respective areas.

“By this announcement, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, other public office holders, party officials and traditional rulers are here by directed to monitor and supervise the on going Voter Registration exercise to ensure that all eligible voters within their wards and local governments register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them exercise their fundamental rights and civic responsibilities in the Coming Elections” The statement read.