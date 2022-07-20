Zulum declares Thursday, Friday as public holidays for PVC registration

Borno State has declared Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd, 2022 as public holidays for civil servants to obtain the Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

This announcement is contained in a circular issued on Tuesday and signed by the State Head of Service, Mr Simon Malgwi.

It reads: “This is to inform you that Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved Thursday and Friday being 21st and 22nd of July, 2022 as public holidays to enable civil servants and public office holders in the state to obtain their PVC.

“Civil servants and public office holders are therefore urged to use this opportunity to ensure that they obtained the PVC to enable them exercise thier franchise as responsible citizens.”

According to some civil servants who spoke with TVC News, It is a positive development that will benefit not just civil servants, but also all Borno residents.

“It is a good move that should be supported by all, including the media in area of enlightenment for mass participation for the needed maximum result, ” Ibrahim Abubakar said.

