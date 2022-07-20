FG begins casting of support pillars underneath Eko bridge

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has started fresh casting underneath the Eko bridge to support the pillars holding the bridge.

The Lagos Security Agencies led by RRS have cleared the “markets” under bridge and it has been cordoned off,.

According to a statement by the ministry on Wednesday, the bridge has not been abandoned as speculated.

The statement urged Nigerians to desist from doing all sort of things under the bridges that will damage it, adding that “we all suffer the consequences at the end of the day.”

