APGA Gov’ship candidate Frank Nweke picks female as running mate

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Enugu state Frank Nweke has announced Ngozi Ugwuanyi, a female as his running mate for the upcoming elections in 2023.

The former minister of information encouraged youths, women and residents of Enugu state to go to the nearest Independent National Electoral Commission’s office nearest to them and register for the permanent voters card, to enable them participate in the 2023 general election.

The APGA Governorship candidate made the plea at the unveiling of his running mate Ngozi Ugwuanyi in Enugu.

He described his running mate as a great woman leader, whose experience in Business, Academic and Public life would be brought to bear.

The event which was attended by party faithful from the 17 local Government areas of the state, saw the excitement of the people having a woman on the APGA Governorship ballot.

