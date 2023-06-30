The Federal Ministry of Works and housing has given a new date for the opening of the Apongbon section of Eko Bridge, a section that has been under repairs for more than a year.

The Director Highway Bridges and Design,Omotayo Awosanya disclosed that they are reopening the bridge 5 days earlier than the scheduled date.

For the past 14 months commuters and motorists have endured harrowing experiences as a result of the repair work being done on the Apongbon section of Eko Bridge, expectation that it will reopen at the end of May was cut short because some materials for its repairs were used to start the emergency fix of the Ijora Olopa section.

The Federal Ministry of Works, its counterpart in the State and the contractors are here to assess the level of work done so far and they are giving assurances that the Apongbon Bridge will be reopened on the 9th of July as against the initial date which was the 15th of July.

The 4.1km Eko Bridge links Lagos Island with Mainland and directly links Apongbon on the Island side. Since the two fire incidents on the two brides in March and November 2022, it has been unbearable for motorists who commute from the Lagos Mainland to the Island Now, the Government says work will be completed before the end of September.

For the ministry, the continued presence of persons trading and sleeping under the bridge, is disturbing, a situation that has defied every order given by former minister, Babatunde Fashola.

The federal Government is making a fresh appeal and urging residents to make Lagos safer by adhering to laws and order.