Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reopened the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge to commuters.

The Governor who was physically present alongside officials of the Federal and State Ministry of Works, said although work is not yet completed, urged residents to cooperate with the State Government by desisting from trading under the bridge.

He Further appealed for understanding from commuters as the bridge will be closed intermittently in the future for maintenance work.