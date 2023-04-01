Its over one one year since fire destroyed the Apongbon section of Eko Bridge although no life was lost.

The damage under already compromised Bridges still being felt by commuters who are waiting for the ministry of Works to open up the bridge and ease the traffic.

At a brain storming section on how to ease the traffic around various construction zones in Lagos.

Both the Lagos state government, the Federal Ministry of works and housing is seeking clarity and assurances from the

build well Construction Company the level of work done on the highway and bridges under construction.

The completion of repair work on Apongbon was moved from December 2022 to May this year following the fire incident on the Apongbon section in March 2022 and another incident at ijora Olopa end of Eko bridge, this incident also led to the closure of another section of Eko Bridge.

These multiple partial closures have worsened driving experiences on the bridge and also increased time and cost of

commuting to Lagos Island from the mainland.

The contractors raised an alarm over vandalism and theft of construction materials and project sites of both Eko and Marine Bridges.

Measures to protect the materials have also led to delays in getting some components to sites.

The contractors have assured that the Apongbon section of Eko bridge will be complete in May while the Marina bridge in Apapa will be delivered in June this year .