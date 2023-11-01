The federal government has began a comprehensive repair of the third mainland bridge on Wednesday.

TVC News Reporter Sarah Ayeku explains how the government plans to start the first phase with little or no discomfort for road users

For commuters and road users dreading what the next three months will look like on the third mainland bridge, the federal government has promised that the bridge will not be totally closed for repairs.

The bridge will not be totally closed on weekdays. The minister of works, Dave Umahi has assured that the three-month maintenance work would be without discomfort to motorists, as it would take place only between midnight and 4.00 a.m. on weekdays.

However, on Saturdays and Sundays The bridge will be completely closed to traffic.

The first phase of repair will include securing the integrity of the bridge, milling out the excess asphalt on the surface of the bridge as well building aesthetics of the upper deck components.

During the Minister’s last visit to Lagos, he noted that more than one contractor would be engaged due to the emergency nature of the work, which would end in Phase Four; that will entail the repairs of deflected slabs, bearings, piers and pile caps.