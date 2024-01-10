The Federal Government has started a comprehensive rehabilitation of the third mainland bridge which will see the repair of the ramps, potholes among others on the road.

The rehabilitation which is already underway will be in sections and any section undergoing repairs will be closed to road users.

The Federal Government says the repairs is to ensure better vehicular movement and will be a complete revamp of the bridge which will be divided into two sections with each section undergoing repairs for about 8 weeks each.

While on a tour with The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, the commissioner for transport and security agencies, they say the road would be opened at specific times to inbound and outbound motorists.

With various signposts at strategic areas, they advise motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials to minimize discomfort during the repair period.

This is one of the longest bridges in Africa. During this repair time, motorists can make use of alternative routes like the Ojota-Ikorodu road, Eko bridge inward Apogbon- Inward CMS to access the mainland and Island.