The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, is appealing to motorists to use alternative routes as comprehensive repair on Adekunle ramps of Third Mainland Bridge begins.

The controller made the appeal on Sunday while addressing journalists on the 11.8km bridge in Lagos.

In preparation for the closure of access ramps to the third mainland bridge, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, takes time to brief motorists and residents on what to expect as the first phase of the comprehensive repairs begins on the 6th of November.

She assures the Third Mainland Bridge will be open and free for use except for those that would want to connect the Adekunle area from the bridge.

For motorists coming from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway/Toll Gate/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island would not be able to access Adekunle/Ebute-Metta from the Third Mainland Bridge.

During the course of this repair, the ministry of works is asking motorists and other road users to be patient and obey traffic rules and officials, she also wants the public to report cases of vandalism.

The minister of Works is expected later this week to inspect the milling of asphalt on the ramps.

