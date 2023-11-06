The troops of Operation Safe Haven have made yet another significant breakthrough, raiding an illegal weapons manufacturing factory operating in Plateau State.

Two individuals were apprehended, and a significant number of weapons discovered and dismantled.

The proliferation of arms and ammunition in the wrong hands contributes largely to the challenge of insecurity in some communities in Plateau State.

The Chief of Army Staff, during his last visit to the state, gave amnesty to individuals with arms to hand over to security operatives.

But he ordered operatives to intensify their efforts on the illegal act after the period given.

Criminals have taken advantage of the insecurity to perpetrate criminal acts.

An illegal weapons manufacturing factory was recent discovered and raided by the operation Safe Haven.

The spokesperson for the operation Safe Haven spoke to journalists on the items seized and displayed.

The leadership of Operation Safe Haven says the Taskforce l will stop at nothing to restore normalcy and peace to all crisis communities in the state.

