The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum says he will continue to give out palliatives to survivors of the 13 year insurgency until the end of his term.

He stated this while presenting cash assistance of 125 million naira, food and non-food items to over 40,000 families in Konduga Local Government council of the state.

Since July this year, Governor Babagana Zulum has commenced distribution of cash assistance, food and non food items to 400,000 vulnerable households across the state.

A lot of emphasis was placed on host communities and returnees.

They are survivors of the 13 year insurgency, starting to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Another gesture comes to the people of Konduga.

15,000 male heads of households and 25,000 female heads of households.

Each head of the household gets 5,000 naira cash together with food and clothing materials.

The governor further guaranteed that these palliatives would be provided to all heads of households residing in the rural areas affected by the insurgency.

So far, about 1.8 million vulnerable people have benefited from Zulum’s palliative initiative across the State.



