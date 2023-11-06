The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has assured Nigerians of the President’s commitment to improving living standards and alleviating the sufferings of citizens.

He gave this assurance during a thanksgiving church service in Kaduna State.

Members of the Christian community converged at the Universal Reformed Christian Church also Known as the (NKST) in Kaduna for a thanksgiving session.

In their midst was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who was ably represented.

The key message from the pastor emphasized the need for making sacrifices as taught in the Bible.

While addressing national issues, he expressed gratitude to God for the relative peace being experienced in the state and the nation at large.

He called on all Nigerians to pray and support the current government, now that all legal means for seeking political redress have been exhausted.

The SGF spoke about some of the plans of the federal government to alleviate the hardships faced by citizens.

He strongly assured Nigerians of the President’s commitment to improving living standards.

The congregation eagerly awaits the answers to their prayers for peace, along with the assurances made to them by the federal government.