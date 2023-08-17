Sokoto state governor Ahmad Aliyu has reiterated his administration commitment to the transformation of the state education sector.

Speaking during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the north west university in Sokoto state, where the Governor lamented the poor state of education in the state.

Governor Aliyu says his administration will commit human and material resources to change the negative tag on Sokoto state as educationally disadvantage state to a one that will be competitive and stand tall among it’s equal.

The governor promised to support the north west university to achieve it’s goals of providing qualitative education to the teeming youth of Sokoto state yearning for better education to improve their competitiveness .

