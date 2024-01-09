The Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah says his government is committed to ensure every community in the state is connected to the ongoing safe water reticulation exercise for residents consumption.

The Governor spoke while inspecting the project in the state capital.

In an effort to ensure portable water gets to communities in Enugu Metropolis that were not originally connected to the state water reservoir, the state governor is working round the clock for its actualisation.

Governor Mbah had in his inaugural speech promised to deliver water to Enugu Metropolis within 180 days.

Represented by the Secretary to the state Government, the Governor inspected the ongoing water reticulation project at College Road Abakpa, where the contractor promised to deliver soon.

The Governor stopped over to inspect the construction work at Coal camp Zonal water project.

Advertisement

The government is ensuring the old pipes installed in the first Republic are replaced.

Governor Mbah charged town Union heads to own government infrastructure constructed In their area, as measures to complement the existing security structure assign to the state.

The residents commended the government intervention to provide water for them in the area.

Secretary to the state government had a stop-over at the Enugu North council area, on the spot visit to the council areas to assess if workers there live up to expectations.

The government underscores the need for water sufficiency and to improve the culture of water usage in Enugu state.