The Katsina State Police Command has paraded a Malumfashi based drug dealer, Mohammed Ismail, in possession of 45 bags of India hemp and bottles of liquid intoxicants.

The 30 year old drug dealer was caught during a special operation by the police area command after several attempts.

Abuse of drugs in Katsina State has reached an alarming rate, and is a major factor responsible for more than 90 percent of all criminal activities in the state.

Verifiable records have shown the level of involvement of youths women and other criminal groups operating in the forest and how the cartels are growing their channel of supply.

Even recently, the former president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari joined the league of prominent indigenes in the state advocating for more efforts in tackling drug abuse among youths.

Katsina for a long time has been a transit state for the drug peddlers but now, it is one of the most affected states.

The way out of this growing problem of drug abuse may be tough, however experts are of the view that until the issue of drugs is made a national emergency the future of the states will be at risk.

The seizure made has already been handed over to the national drug laws enforcement agency for further investigation and prosecution of the culprit.