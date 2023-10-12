Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has reaffirmed his commitment towards changing the face of Niger State in all spheres of the state economy in line with his “New Niger” vision.

Governor Umaru Bago stated this when he held a meeting with outstanding members of the United Kingdom business community and representatives from the House of Lords on possible collaborations with Niger State in the areas of Agriculture, solid Minerals, Energy and Education.

The Governor explained that the gesture is to ensure that the partners are on the same page with a shared understanding of goals and expectations as well as work together and support each other to bring about the desired objectives.

The visit of Governor Umaru Bago to the United Kingdom is in continuation of his visit to bring on board investors to Niger State as the State under his administration continues to strive towards improving all critical sectors of the state economy.

Governor Bago had earlier visited the United States of America where he equally met with top-notch officials of the United Nations to brief them on his transformational agenda for the State as well as his plans of hosting a Green Economy Summit in Niger State to tap from the enormous water bodies and land potentials.